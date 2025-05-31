CAL FIRE SLO crews searching for horse in a ravine in Los Osos, rider evaluated for injuries

LOS OSOS, Calif. – CAL FIRE SLO crews are looking for a horse that fell into a ravine at Montana De Oro in Los Osos just after 10:30 am Saturday.

CAL FIRE SLO crews also helped the horseback rider who fell off and is in stable condition.

The county Horse Emergency Evacuation Team are working to try to get the horse out of the ravine as of 12:13 pm.

Your News Channel will have more information when it becomes available to our newsroom.