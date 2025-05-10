Local flower shops share tariff impacts ahead of Mothers Day Weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Mothers Day is one of the busiest times of the year for florists and flower shops.

“It’s been huge, yesterday was so busy and today along with Mother’s Day, it’s actually Mexican mother’s day today so we’re super extra busy today. It’s our busiest day of the year," said Westerlay Orchids showroom manager Virginia Hayes.

Family owned flower shop, Lily's Flowers and Fruity Florets said they have been seeing plenty of orders since the middle of the week.



“Since Wednesday we’re doing like 80 to 90 orders everyday so yeah the influx for mothers day get’s a lot more," said Ismael Contreras, manager at Lily’s Flowers and Fruity Florets

Flower shoppers may face higher prices this Mothers Day due to the ongoing tariffs enacted during the Trump Administration.

According to Money Talks News 80% of flowers purchased in the U.S. are grown out of the country.



“Peonies, orchids and stuff that get imported from somewhere more tropical," said Contreras.

For Westerlay Orchids, tariffs haven’t impacted prices.



“We’re very lucky, not at all," said Hayes. "Actually all of our orchids are raised here, we grow everything in our greenhouses in Carpinteria, we have three facilities here, so the tariffs do not affect anything. We are not raising prices, we’ve held our prices for a few years now.”

While flower prices have raised for some flower shops, it didn’t stop shoppers from buying flowers this Mothers Day.



“The roses that we usually get are from Ecuador, so those have gone up," said Contreras. "They noticed, especially like the customers that come more often, they’re like 'oh my dozen of roses used to be $55 now they’re $65.

Lily's Flowers and Fruity Florets will be open on Sunday for Mothers Day.

Westerlay Orchids will be closed for Mothers Day.