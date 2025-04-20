Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara celebrates Easter at Sunken Gardens attracting hundreds of people

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. It was a bright day to celebrate Easter at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

“Remember when the angels showed up to who? The shepherds," said Senior Pastor at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, Tommy Schneider as he gave the Easter message.

Hundreds of people gathered for Sunday church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. A holiday traditionally celebrated by Christians.

“I feel like every year it keeps growing. I definitely feel like something just hit me today and it’s going to make me continue going to church," said church attendee Sergio Morales.

The service began with worship and a message before prayer took place and ended with more worship.

“You can feel what god is all about, you can feel the presence of god that’s what i just want to share with you," said Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara staff member, Mario.

People were full of joy as the celebrated with family and friends, Happy Easter to all who celebrate.