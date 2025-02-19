Goleta CHP Officer recognized for saving plane crash victims by City Mayor and Council Members

GOLETA, Calif - The city of Goleta recognized local California Highway Patrol Officer for saving plane crash victims in January.

A standing ovation in the midst of clapping from the City of Goleta council members as CHP officer Ricardo Ayala accepted his certificate of recognition for his heroic response to saving two people from a plane crash in Goleta on January 29th.

The crash happened between Glen Annie Road and Los Carneros Road, just north of the freeway, on Bishop Ranch.

“Officer Ayala jumped a chain link freeway perimeter fence, sprinted towards, towards the burning plane and pulled the injured pilot away, while the passenger to self extricate from the aircraft," said Goleta councilman James Kyriaco. "Just as they managed to stumble a few yards to safety an explosion erupted behind them.”

Ayala sprinted to the plane after it crashed and his quick actions helped save a 29-year-old man and 32-year-old woman.

He pulled the pilot out of the burning wreckage while the female passenger managed to escape the plane and was aided by a civilian bystander.

“Ricardo would just say ‘hey it’s another day at the office, anybody else would do the same thing I did.’ Being in this business for a long time and being in the public it’s not always the case," said Ayala's Commanding officer, Mike Logie. "So I recognize Ricardo for his conspicuous bravery on this particular day.”

"Because of officer Ayala's quick thinking, bravery and decisiveness as a first responder, his actions resulted in saving lives from the airplane crash. Officer Ayala is a testament to the unwavering dedication of public safety service and to those who risk their lives to save others," said Kyriaco.

Ayala thanked members of the council for recognizing him, while Mayor Paula Perotte commended his actions.

“I bet you’d think you’re not a hero, but we know you are and we know that law enforcement and all the things that highway patrol, a sheriff, fire, all our first responding are heroes," said Paula Perotte, Goleta Mayor.