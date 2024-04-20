Skip to Content
Attempted abduction of a woman at UC Santa Barbara

Courtesy: UC Santa Barbara Police Department
Published 10:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — According to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department, there was an attempted abduction of a woman at UC Santa Barbara Saturday night.

An emergency alert was sent out at around 9:45 p.m. about an attempted abduction at the Labryinth, between Campus Point and Manzanita, according to UCSB police.

Police are currently at the scene investigating the matter and say to avoid the area until further notice.

The suspect is being described as an adult, Hispanic, male 5'6 inches tall, stalky build, dressed all in black, including black gloves, and was last seen at the Labyrinth.

Campus police say to call them at 911 if you see the suspect. If you have further information call 805-893-3446.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

