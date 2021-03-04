Santa Barbara police searching for missing diabetic woman

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing at-risk woman.

Police are looking for 71-year-old Cecilia Galvan.

She was last seen Thursday morning on the 400 block of West Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara around 7 a.m.

Police say she was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with blue jeans and black tennis shoes. She was also carrying a red and white blanket.

Galvan is primarily Spanish speaking and is considered to be at-risk because she is diabetic. Police said she is known to frequent the downtown area.

Anyone who sees her should call 911.