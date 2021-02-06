Santa Barbara activists host car caravan demanding guaranteed health care

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — Local activists in association with the California Nurses Association will host a local car caravan this afternoon in Goleta.

The group aims to urge state legislators and Governor Newsom to pass California Guaranteed Health Care for all, equivalent to federal bills calling for Medicare for All.

This event will be part of the nurses’ kickoff day of action with car caravans in 22 cities across California.

Participants will practice physical distancing, wear masks, and will observe other Covid safety guidelines.

The car caravan will start at 1 p.m. on the north side of Phelps Road (between Pacific Oaks & Mills Way) in Goleta.

After cars are decked out with signs, placards and writing with washable chalk, the caravan will proceed down Hollister Ave. to upper State Street and will meet at the midway point at the office of Congressmember Salud Carbajal on Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

From there, the caravan will proceed down State Street, Milpas Street and Cabrillo Blvd., and will end at the parking lot of the Santa Barbara City College football field at Shoreline Dr. & Loma Alta Dr.

Local sponsors of this action are Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP-Santa Barbara), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA-Santa Barbara) and Healthcare for All-California (HCA-CA-Santa Barbara).

