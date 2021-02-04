Sansum Clinic pushes through pandemic during 100th anniversary

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sansum Clinic, one of the oldest non-profit outpatient clinics in California, has entered into its 100th year.

From its origins with Dr. William Sansum, the first U.S. physician to both develop and administer insulin for diabetes, to its current day operation with 220 doctors in more than 50 specialties and service lines, caring for patients in 800,000+ visits annually across 22 different locations, Sansum Clinic has evolved to treat its expansive roster of patients with a highly-trained staff using the latest research and state-of-the-art technology.

“We stand on the shoulders of many who have helped bring us to this moment,” Sansum Clinic’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer Kurt Ransohoff said. “We will always be proud of and committed to our important mission partnering with our community to deliver healthcare during any challenge, whether that be during wartime, economic recessions or this current pandemic.”

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent non-profit outpatient healthcare organization between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area.

Our history is intertwined with that of our city, which has always been advanced in the medical sciences despite its small size. Inspired by the collaborative process wartime doctors used to efficiently care for soldiers during battlefield triage, Sansum Clinic’s first physicians led by Dr. Rexwald Brown formed Santa Barbara Medical Clinic in 1921.

Their approach — specialists operating in their designated fields while consulting and cooperating with others in the same clinic — was a new concept within medicine but proved to be the optimal way to effectively and affordably treat patients. This same multi-specialty model functions and is our cornerstone today; residency or fellowship-trained physicians coordinating and collaborating to offer care.

These doctors alongside a compassionate staff deliver a personal type of service to patients, grounded in the highest standards of quality, ethics and professionalism. This has garnered Sansum Clinic numerous accreditations from state and federal agencies for excellence in healthcare.

From our top-of-the-line surgery centers and imaging machines to the world-class Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, our investment in infrastructure and medical advancements is a hallmark of Sansum Clinic. Many departments including Cardiology, Urology, Radiology and Ophthalmology use the latest technology and protocols available to treat patients.

Our physicians received training using this first-rate equipment and our patients reap the benefits it provides.

Since our earliest days, strong ties to our community and the generosity of many within it have brought these advancements to our clinic.

These important partnerships combined with the guidance of Clinic leaders and Trustees have created deep bonds and lifetime relationships, producing civic efforts to enhance health and overall quality of life.

Sansum Clinic is a unique model in the healthcare landscape with its ability to deliver a high level of care in the most compassionate way possible.

