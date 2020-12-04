Highway 246 roadwork complete near Lompoc, scheduled closure canceled

Top Stories

LOMPOC, Calif- Roadwork on Highway 246 near Lompoc is completed.

The resurfacing project was taking place on Highway 246 from just east of the separation with Highway 1 to Mission Gate road near Lompoc.

A full closure was scheduled on Friday, Dec.4, but has been cancelled. The highway will be fully open Friday.

This roadwork which was completed ahead of schedule was performed by the Caltrans Maintenance team from Buellton, CA.