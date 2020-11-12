$20,000 prize in Boys and Girls Club Raffle; Winner chosen at noon

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is in the final hours of its fundraiser to raffle off a beautifully restored 1956 GMC pickup truck valued at $60,000. Tickets are $150 and will be limited to 1000.

However, if sales fail to reach at least 600 tickets the raffle will become a 50-50 drawing where the winner can receive half of the money raised. At this point, that's about $20,000 and it could go higher.

Money raised will go to scholarships for Santa Barbara County youth to attend full day Community Learning Centers at four Santa Barbara County locations.

The drawing is at noon today. The organization will have a member draw the ticket on Facebook Live at the Westside Unit www.facebook.com/unitedbgc.

We'll have more on the winner tonight on NewsChannel 3.

For more information and to participate, go to the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County website.