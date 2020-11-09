United Boys and Girls Clubs fundraiser shifts to high gear for 1956 truck raffle

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is in the final days of its fundraiser to raffle off a beautifully restored 1956 GMC pickup truck valued at $60,000. Tickets are $150 and will be limited to 1000.

The money raised will provide scholarships for youth to attend the full day Community Learning Centers at four Santa Barbara County locations.

The drawing is this Thursday, November 12 at 6 p.m. The organization will have a member draw the ticket on Facebook Live at the Westside Unit www.facebook.com/unitedbgc.

A spokesperson told NewsChannel 3 the circumstances could change if they don't sell at least 600 raffle tickets for the truck. If they don't reach 600 the drawing will become a 50/50 and the winner will win 50% of the ticket sales. Right now, that’s a little over $17,000.

The GMC truck is at Milpas Motors, 735 Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, if you want to see the truck in person.

For more information and to participate, go to the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County website.