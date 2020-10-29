COVID-19: Doctors remind everyone how to celebrate Halloween safely during pandemic

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center are projecting trick-or-treaters will be out and about this Halloween weekend.

But as the Coronavirus pandemic continues, they want to make sure everyone celebrates Halloween safely.

Due to the pandemic, doctors do not recommend receiving or giving out unwrapped items.

If you're going to participate in this year's Halloween trick-or-treating, doctors recommend handing out wrapped items.

If you're going out in a costume, they recommend wearing a face mask that goes with your costume.

However, wearing a face mask underneath a costume mask can be dangerous and is not recommended.

