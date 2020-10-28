Registered voters in Ventura county urged to return voted ballots ahead of election

Top Stories

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura county registrar of voters announced a record number of voter registrations.

Over 500,000 residents of Ventura county are registered to vote. As of last week, about 180,000 voted ballots have been returned. County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters Mark Lunn is urging everyone to return their vote by mail ballot as early as possible in order to avoid lines at voting locations. Lunn says this can prevent crowds and limit contact with others due to Covid-19.

Voters who wish to vote in person should expect to wait in line at voting locations as the number of locations is less than previous elections due to the Coronavirus and the state’s declaration of an all vote by mail election.

All registered voters in Ventura County were sent a Vote By Mail ballot on October 2. If ballots have not been received, or need a replacement ballot, contact Ventura County Elections at (805) 654-2664 to request a second ballot.

Voters who choose to return their ballot at a drop box, should only use official drop boxes. Official ballot drop boxes are clearly recognizable, designed to meet state standards for security, and bear the official Ventura County Elections logo.

For more information, please visit the Ventura county Elections Division website at VenturaVote.org or call (805) 654-2664.