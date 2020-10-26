Bishop Diego brings students back to campus

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After seven months of students learning over computer screens, staff and students at Bishop Garcia Diego High School have returned to campus for in-person learning.

The campus reopened on October 15 after the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department allowed schools to reopen.

The school says there are currently 240 students back on campus.

Faculty members say they are glad to get students back onto campus.

“It’s been a process of trying to balance the safety of our faculty, staff, students and our entire community with what we also believe is good for children,” Bishop Garcia Diego president Karen Regan said.

The school will be placing safety protocols to keep students safe from COVID-19.

The entire campus has been spaced out strategically with labeled walkways. Masks are to be worn by everyone at all times and desks are spaced six feet apart in each classroom with no more than 16 desks per classroom.

Their two indoor gyms along with their outdoor areas have been transformed to accommodate for a larger class size of 30 students.

There will be precautionary cleaning measures with teachers disinfecting and wiping down desks after each period.

The school has also implemented two separate lunch periods to avoid potential crowding.

“We have half of the school out for the first thirty minutes of lunch,” Regan said. “The other half is in their fifth period.”

The school has hired additional maintenance staff to deep clean classrooms throughout the day.

With all public high schools in Santa Barbara entirely online, enrollment is up 20 students at Bishop compared to this time last year.

