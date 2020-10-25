Bel Lavoro arts initiative providing 160,000 meals to Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Top Stories

MONTECITO, Calif. — In celebration of the seasonal olive harvest, Bel Lavoro Olive Orchards is launching a new creative initiative, Artful Harvest.

First in the series of original art is a limited edition print — only 100 available — created by acclaimed artist Eric Junker.

Featuring Junker’s distinctive style of bold design and color that can be found in his murals across Los Angeles, the print highlights the olive branch and dove which signifies a sense of hope.

In conjunction with the sale of 18”X24” original prints, which also includes two bottles of CUT1886 Olive Oil, Bel Lavoro is donating 100% of print sales to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The owners will add to that bounty by making a total donation of $20,000.

“It’s important to my family that we celebrate Bel Lavoro by giving back to communities and programs in need,” Bel Lavoro founder Kimberly Branum said. “It’s important to my family that we celebrate Bel Lavoro by giving back to communities and programs in need.”

This donation will directly provide 160,000 meals for those in need from the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be chosen as the beneficiary for the Artful Harvest fundraiser,” Foodbank marketing and development coordinator Alex Varner said.

“With the holidays approaching, generous contributions such as this one move us closer to our goal of ensuring that every community member and family has access to a meal.”

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY News Channel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)