Help fight pediatric cancer with a Paella Picnic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Time is running out to get your paella picnic basket for Saturday's feast. The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is down to just 12 baskets for this weekend's festive drive-thru fundraiser to support local families experiencing pediatric cancer.

TBCF is teaming up with Santa Barbara Paella, Village Properties, Anderson's Danish Bakery and Berkshire Hathaway in Ventura. The Paella Picnic basket feeds four and includes paella of course, dessert, wine, a gift and more.

You can choose from seafood or vegan paella. The event also includes a Wine Pull, Opportunity Drawing and a Giving Tree.

Just go to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation website, order your basket and pick it up on Saturday.