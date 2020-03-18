PG&E offers ways to reduce energy during COVID-19 pandemic

Top Stories

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric Company are finding ways to help customers during this COVID-19 outbreak.

The company released some tips, tools and programs for saving money and energy since more customers are staying home.

PG&E said they continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 across its 48-county service area.

With more people remaining at home for extended periods of time, households may see an increase in energy use.

“Working from home, while caring for children and youth, adds stress in an already anxious environment. At PG&E, we know that electric and gas usage will likely increase for many customers as they practice social distancing and stay at home. We want to help customers with common-sense advice and easy-to-use tips to reduce the impacts on their budgets,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E’s Chief Customer Officer and a Senior Vice President.

PG&E said they are not currently experiencing any disruptions to delivering gas and electric service to our customers.

PG&E is supporting customers with the following actions:

PG&E voluntarily implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for nonpayment. This suspension applies to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice.

For the cities and counties that have a shelter-in-place order, PG&E will not perform work that requires a clearance resulting in a planned outage that impacts customers. If there’s critical work that requires a planned outage, it will be elevated for resolution.

Tips, Tools and Programs to Save Energy and Money

Heating and cooling: Recommended thermostat temperatures, health permitting, are 68°F when home and awake, and 58°F when away or asleep.

• Consider wearing a sweater or using a blanket to stay warm.

• Warm your home naturally by opening blinds and windows during sunnier hours.

Electronics, appliances and lighting

• Use computer sleep and hibernate modes, which can be activated through your computer’s power settings.

• Plug all personal electronics into a power strip and simply turn off the power strip when electronics aren’t in use.

• When not in use, unplug small appliances and electronics, like coffee makers and printers.

TV and game consoles

• Turn down the brightness of your TV.

• Use Energy Saving features. There are eco or energy-saving settings that automatically adjust backlight and disable certain features, like voice commands when in standby mode.

Please visit ww.pge.com/covid19/ to read more about PG&E’s response to the virus.