Allan Hancock College’s Santa Maria campus closed Thursday due to power outage

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College put out the following press release in English and Spanish regarding Thursday's closure of the Santa Maria campus for a power outage.

English

Allan Hancock College closed its Santa Maria campus on Nov. 20 due to a prolonged power outage.

Campus facilities and services were closed, and all classes were canceled for the remainder of the day. Students, faculty, and staff on campus were asked to leave in a safe and orderly fashion.

Unless notified otherwise, the Santa Maria campus will resume operations the following day, Friday, November 21, during regular business hours. All campus services and classes will resume at that time.

PG&E is in the process of fixing the issue, but is not expected to complete the necessary repairs until later in the evening.

The college will provide any further updates via email, text messaging, social media and the Hancock college website.