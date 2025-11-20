Allan Hancock College’s Santa Maria campus closed Thursday due to power outage
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College put out the following press release in English and Spanish regarding Thursday's closure of the Santa Maria campus for a power outage.
English
Allan Hancock College closed its Santa Maria campus on Nov. 20 due to a prolonged power outage.
Campus facilities and services were closed, and all classes were canceled for the remainder of the day. Students, faculty, and staff on campus were asked to leave in a safe and orderly fashion.
Unless notified otherwise, the Santa Maria campus will resume operations the following day, Friday, November 21, during regular business hours. All campus services and classes will resume at that time.
PG&E is in the process of fixing the issue, but is not expected to complete the necessary repairs until later in the evening.
The college will provide any further updates via email, text messaging, social media and the Hancock college website.
Spanish
Allan Hancock College cerró su campus de Santa Maria el 20 de noviembre debido a un apagón que duro varias horas.
Todas las instalaciones y servicios del campus estuvieron cerrados, y todas las clases fueron canceladas por el resto del día. Se pidió a estudiantes, personal, y maestros que salieran del campus de manera segura y ordenada.
A menos que se informe algo diferente, el campus de Santa Maria volverá a operar al día siguiente, viernes 21 de noviembre, en su horario regular.
Todos los servicios y clases regresarán a la normalidad en esa fecha.
PG&E está trabajando para arreglar el problema, pero no se espera que termine las reparaciones hasta más tarde en la noche.
El colegio compartirá cualquier actualización por correo electrónico, mensajes de texto, redes sociales y la pagina oficial de Hancock.