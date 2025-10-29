Crash closes southbound Highway 1 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1, north of Firefighter Road within the borders of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to the California Highway Patrol - Buellton Office, southbound lanes of Highway 1 will be closed for a few hours between San Antonio Road and Firefighter Road.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.