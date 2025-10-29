Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Crash closes southbound Highway 1 at Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday

KEYT
By
today at 2:26 pm
Published 2:36 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1, north of Firefighter Road within the borders of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to the California Highway Patrol - Buellton Office, southbound lanes of Highway 1 will be closed for a few hours between San Antonio Road and Firefighter Road.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
California Highway Patrol - Buellton
highway 1
KEYT
traffic collision
Vandenberg space force base

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.