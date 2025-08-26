Santa Maria man arrested for possession of loaded firearm, vandalism

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police arrested a 29-year-old Santa Maria man for vandalism and possession of a loaded firearm just after midnight Tuesday.

A community member noticed the 29-year-old near a commercial business area and he was later detained at a nearby car dealership, according to the SMPD.

SMPD officers later found tools used to take gas and a nearby car with damage similar to fuel theft instances.

SMPD officers later searched the 29-year-old and found an unserialized firearm. SMPD officers also arrested and booked the man into the Santa Barbara County Jail for multiple firearm and vandalism charges.