Santa Maria man riding motorized scooter arrested for multiple gun charges after traffic stop

today at 10:44 am
Published 10:54 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for multiple weapons-related charges after officers spotted him riding a motorized scooter recklessly Thursday.

On Aug. 21, around 12:04 p.m., officers held a traffic stop near the intersection of Miller and Enos after seeing a man driving a motorized scooter, shown below, in a "reckless manner" stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.

The rider, later identified as a 34-year-old Santa Maria man, was found to have a collapsible baton in his pants and a loaded handgun in his waistband detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The handgun recovered at the scene. Image courtesy of the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the man was a prohibited possessor and he was arrested on multiple weapons violations.

The image below, courtesy of the Santa Maria Police Department, shows the collapsible baton collected as evidence.

