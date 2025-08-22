Santa Maria man riding motorized scooter arrested for multiple gun charges after traffic stop
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 34-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested for multiple weapons-related charges after officers spotted him riding a motorized scooter recklessly Thursday.
On Aug. 21, around 12:04 p.m., officers held a traffic stop near the intersection of Miller and Enos after seeing a man driving a motorized scooter, shown below, in a "reckless manner" stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department.
The rider, later identified as a 34-year-old Santa Maria man, was found to have a collapsible baton in his pants and a loaded handgun in his waistband detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.
According to Santa Maria Police, the man was a prohibited possessor and he was arrested on multiple weapons violations.
The image below, courtesy of the Santa Maria Police Department, shows the collapsible baton collected as evidence.