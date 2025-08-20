Teen hospitalized with serious gunshot wound after shooting near College Avenue and G Street

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 17-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of East College Avenue and North G Street Tuesday evening.

On Aug. 19, around 11:13 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about gunshots near East College Avenue and North G Street and officers were sent to the scene stated a press release from the Lompoc Police Department Wednesday.

Arriving officers found a 17-year-old lying in the roadway with a single gunshot wound and he was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.