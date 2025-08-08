Lompoc man arrested in connection with multiple social media-based extortions; More victims expected to come forward

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 41-year-old Lompoc man has been arrested in connection with multiple alleged extortion attempts and investigators believe more victims may still come forward.

On April 24, 2024, officers learned about an attempted extortion through social media by a 41-year-old Lompoc man who demanded money from the victim in exchange for not posting damaging information about the man stated a press release Friday from the Lompoc Police Department.

Another man came forward on July 24, 2025, to report that the same man was trying to extort money from him through social media and on Aug. 4, 2025, a third person came forward to share that the same man had successfully extorted hundreds of dollars from him since April of 2024, in exchange for not posting information about him detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

Detectives investigating all three cases obtained a search and arrest warrant for the 41-year-old on Aug. 7, 2025, and he was taken into custody and booked on his Ramey Warrant on three charges of extortion and an additional charge of attempted extortion that happened while detectives were seeking their warrant explained the Lompoc Police Department.

The 41-year-old's bail was set at $55,000 added the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, detectives discovered evidence that more people may have been victimized by the same man and expect more victims to come forward.

If you have been extorted or have more information to share regarding extortion, you are asked to contact Lompoc Police Department Detective Mauricio Calderon at 805-736-2341.