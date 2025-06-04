Lompoc man arrested after a standoff at Fiesta Apartments on North Avenue Tuesday

LOMPOC, Calif. – A 35-year-old Lompoc man was taken into custody after a standoff at the Fiesta Apartment complex on North Avenue Tuesday.

On June 3, officers were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute at the apartment complex at 416 West North Avenue stated a press release from the Lompoc Police Department.

The initial report said that a woman was yelling for help and that a man had threatened that he was armed shared the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers located the woman who had been yelling for help and discovered that the involved man had fled into a nearby apartment detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, officers surrounded the apartment and attempted to get the man to surrender peacefully, but he refused.

Officers believed at the time the 35-year-old may have been armed and were able to confirm he had an active no-bail warrant for his arrest noted the Lompoc Police Department.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and were joined by members of the Lompoc SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams as well as deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and detectives got a search warrant for the involved apartment explained the Lompoc Police Department.

Communication with the barricaded man were intermittent for an over two hour period before the 35-year-old surrendered around 3:29 p.m. without further incident shared the Lompoc Police Department.