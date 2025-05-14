Santa Maria salvages Heritage Walk tiles that are now available for pickup until June 30

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Tuesday, the City of Santa Maria announced that about 180 personalized tiles were salvaged from the downtown Heritage Walk and are available for pickup.

Community members who believe they or a family member may have placed a tile at the Heritage Walk are encouraged to find out if it was one of the salvaged tiles here.

If you find that your or your family's tile is available, you can verify them and then pick them up at the Recreation and Parks Department office at 615 South McClelland Street, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday, June 30th.

More than 35 years ago, the six inch by six inch tiles were installed as part of the Heritage Walk behind businesses along West Main Street and Broadway.

Some of the tiles were removed for trenching and the installation of a new sewer main line for current customers and the future downtown revitalization projects explained the City of Santa Maria.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to the City of Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.