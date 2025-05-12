Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites planned from Vandenberg SFB Monday evening

Skip to Content
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 26 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled for Monday, May 12 starting at 6:15 p.m. with backup opportunities until 7:08 p.m. of the same evening.

SpaceX added that an additional launch window has been announced for the following day, May 13 starting at 6:13 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of the booster and cargo's flight paths are detailed in the image below, courtesy of SpaceX.

Residents along the Central Coast region are warned they may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the launch that will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the sixth flight for the fist-stage booster assigned to this mission which previously launched: NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx, NROL-57, and one prior Starlink mission.

