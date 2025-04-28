San Luis Obispo man arrested after hit-and-run Thursday that left a man with major injuries

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 41-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and causing major injuries on the northbound on-ramp for Highway 101 at Broadway Thursday.

According to the Santa Maria Police on Monday, the injured pedestrian is expected to recover from his injuries.

On April 24, around 9:13 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian-involved traffic collision on the northbound on-ramp for Highway 101 at Broadway stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Monday.

First responders found a pedestrian with major injuries at the scene and the man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria Police noted that the collision was recorded on a vehicle dashboard camera and witness information helped investigators identify the involved vehicle which fled the scene without stopping.

Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and Cook around 9:30 a.m. and the driver was subsequently arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail for felony hit-and-run causing injury explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, a preliminary investigation determined that the driver was at fault for the collision, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the collision added the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Nickolas Barton at 805-928-3781 extension 1358.