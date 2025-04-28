Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

San Luis Obispo man arrested after hit-and-run Thursday that left a man with major injuries

KEYT
By
New
today at 12:31 pm
Published 12:47 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 41-year-old San Luis Obispo man was arrested after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and causing major injuries on the northbound on-ramp for Highway 101 at Broadway Thursday.

According to the Santa Maria Police on Monday, the injured pedestrian is expected to recover from his injuries.

On April 24, around 9:13 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian-involved traffic collision on the northbound on-ramp for Highway 101 at Broadway stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Monday.

First responders found a pedestrian with major injuries at the scene and the man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria Police noted that the collision was recorded on a vehicle dashboard camera and witness information helped investigators identify the involved vehicle which fled the scene without stopping.

Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and Cook around 9:30 a.m. and the driver was subsequently arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail for felony hit-and-run causing injury explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, a preliminary investigation determined that the driver was at fault for the collision, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

It is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the collision added the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Nickolas Barton at 805-928-3781 extension 1358.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Broadway
felony hit-and-run causing injury
highway 101
KEYT
pedestrian involved traffic accident
san luis obispo
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content