School bus carrying Delta High students involved in minor traffic collision at West Morrison Avenue and South Smith Street Friday; No injuries

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) bus carrying 25 Delta High students was involved in a non-injury collision with a car at West Morrison Avenue and South Smith Street Friday afternoon.

According to the SMJUHSD, there was minor damage to the bus and the car after the collision and students were transferred to another bus to be dropped off which pushed back their arrivals home by about 25 minutes.

The bus driver remained on the scene to file a report with responding officers with the California Highway Patrol and the bus will remain in the transportation fleet rotation shared the SMJUHSD.