Santa Maria man arrested in connection with October 2024 shots fired call in Santa Barbara

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Tuesday, a 25-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested in connection with a report of shots fired on Gutierrez Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2024.

On March 25, around 9:45 a.m., officers served an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old Santa Maria man in the 100 block of East El Camino Street in Santa Maria stated a press release from the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody without incident shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The man was identified after a five-month investigation of a report of shots fired in the first block of Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara back in October of 2024, explained the Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon/firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony from his arrest warrant and additional charges of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm with an altered or removed serial number were recommended to the District Attorney's Office.

The 25-year-old's bail was set $100,000 shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.