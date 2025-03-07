Sheriff’s Office thinks more survivors of Mark and Allen Pearse could come forward

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Three adult victims came forward during an investigation of alleged lewd acts on a child involving a father and son pair who were both arrested on Tuesday at their home in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office filed charges against the son, 34-year-old Allen Lee Pearse, for the three sexual assaults that were reported during the initial investigation, but have not yet filed charges for lewd acts on a child for either man.

Allen and Mark Pearse are both being held at the North Branch Jail without bail stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Allen Pearse is scheduled for an arraignment on charges of three counts of rape, two counts of sexual penetration, and one count of sodomy, all of an unconscious person on March 10 at the Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse in Santa Maria.

In January of 2024, an adult woman reported she was sexually abused by both men in 2009 at the Los Pinos Apartment complex in Orcutt when she was a minor shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office after the arrest of the father and son pair on Tuesday.

During the investigation into that claim, rape allegations by three different adult women were reported to law enforcement explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Both men were arrested Tuesday of this week in connection with the investigation at their home in the 100 block of West Boone Street.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office expects more sexual assault survivors to come forward, potentially from the Los Pinos Apartments or the areas around Boone Street in Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the investigation into lewd acts by both men is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information to share about alleged crimes by either Mark or Allen Pearse is asked to contact Detective Brownlee at 805-681-4150 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting this webpage.

Survivors of sexual assault face unique challenges when dealing with their experiences. Survivors can also contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program through the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office at 805-568-2400 or the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.