Groundbreaking held for ‘Planes of Fame’ aviation museum in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning to officially kickoff construction of the long-awaited Planes of Fame Air Museum in Santa Maria.

Plans to create the new attraction at the Santa Maria Public Airport have been in the works for more than two years.

After going through the long approval process with the City of Santa Maria, work to build the museum is now set to take off.

On Thursday, with Planes of Fame builders, local dignitaries, members of the public and other aviation enthusiasts on hand, a celebration was held at the construction site located next to the Radisson Hotel.

Planes of Fame will be built by a Chino-based nonprofit organization on the 12-acre site at the southern end of the airport.

Planes of Fame already has a location at its home base in Chino, where is houses a museum that is home to nearly 100 aircraft.

The planned Santa Maria expansion will be a multi-phase project that will first include display hangars, maintenance and restoration facilities, and an events center.

In addition, both the city and builders say the new Santa Maria Planes of Fame will also offer STEM educational opportunities, tourist appeal and revenue generation for the region.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

