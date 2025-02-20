Emergency contact lines will be down in Northern Santa Barbara County from midnight until 2 a.m.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Frontier has notified emergency responders that there will be a maintenance outage from midnight to 2 a.m. and 911 lines will be impacted across northern Santa Barbara County.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, 911 call lines in Vandenberg, Lompoc, and Santa Maria will be directly impacted.

Your News Channel reached out to Frontier Communications for more information and have not received a response.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.