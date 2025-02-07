Card skimming device recovered from Guadalupe gas pump

GUADALUPE, Calif. – A skimming device was discovered at a gas station in Guadalupe on Jan. 13 of this year and the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner's Office warned the public to be aware of devices used to steal your card information.

After finding out about the skimming device on a Guadalupe gas pump, the Consumer Protect Division of the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner's Office Department of Weights and Measures made a sweep of the surrounding area and gas stations across the County in a search for more devices explained the Commissioner's Office in a press release about the discovery Friday.

According to the Agricultural Commissioner's Office, no additional skimming devices were discovered during the sweep.

Skimming devices can be internal or external and come in many shapes or sizes, but all have the intent of collecting credit or debit card information, including PIN numbers and ZIP codes explained the Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

While most skimming devices are installed internally, the skimmer found at the Guadalupe gas pump in January was installed externally over the actual card reader shared the Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

Usually, skimmers are installed on gas pumps furthest from staff kiosks where cameras are usually installed and information from transactions are "skimmed" and later downloaded detailed the Agricultural Commissioner's Office.

The Commissioner's Office encourages customers to use the tap to pay when available to bypass potential skimming devices or pay inside.

In September of 2023, skimming devices were recovered from a gas station in Buellton which was reported by an alert employee at the gas station.

To report suspect equipment at filling stations or improper equipment performance, contact the County of Santa Barbara Agricultural Commissioner's Office Department of Weights and Measures at 805-681-5600 or through email at agcommissioner@countyofsb.org.