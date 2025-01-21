Skip to Content
Fire crews put out attic fire at Solvang Brewery on Mission Drive Monday evening

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
today at 10:50 am
Published 11:01 am

SOLVANG, Calif. – Fire crews successfully put out a fire in the attic of Solvang Brewery in the 1500 block of Mission Drive Monday evening.

No injuries were reported for the fire that was knocked down around 9:16 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire was contained to the attic and portions of the exterior of the building and the cause remains under investigation.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

