City of Santa Maria welcome comments for annual perfomance and evaluation report

The public is invited to comment now through Tuesday, September 17th on a report that summarizes how the City utilized Federal funds to assist the community.

The drafted Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER) for Fiscal Year 2023-24 summarizes how the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds were used, what each subrecipient provided as far as services, the number of people or households served, the types of projects that were completed during the fiscal year, and how the programs and projects funded met the national objectives of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department.

Interested persons may access a copy of the drafted Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report (CAPER) online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/caper. Any comments concerning this report should be directed within this time to communityprograms@cityofsantamaria.org at the following mailing address:

City of Santa Maria

Community Programs Division

110 South Pine Street, Room 103

Santa Maria, CA 93458

Questions may be directed to the Community Programs Division at (805) 925-0951 extension 2118.