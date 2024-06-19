Old Town Orcutt Farmers Market returns

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Old Town Orcutt Farmers Market is back for its third year.

It opens at 4:30pm on Wednesday, June 19 at Marcum Street and Clark Avenue near Naughty Oak Brewing Company.

The market runs from 4:30p-7:30p on the third Wednesday of each month through October.

That includes July 17th, August 21st, September 18th, and October 16th.

"The market averages 2,000 patrons per market and continues to grow," said Brittney Vandorlei with the Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association.

Each market features a charity of the month, free youth activity, kid zone with bounces houses, food vendors, local farmers, live music and more.

"The Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association committee is a group of volunteers who love old Orcutt. Their efforts with Farmers Market is a labor of love,"

