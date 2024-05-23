Crime rates down in Santa Maria, according to Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Homicides have decreased 100% over the past two years, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The department said overall Part I crimes decreased by 30% in Santa Maria during the first four months of 2024 compared to the same time period in 2023. Part I crimes include homicide, robbery, motor vehicle theft, arson and more.

