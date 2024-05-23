Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Crime rates down in Santa Maria, according to Police Department

Published 11:23 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Homicides have decreased 100% over the past two years, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The department said overall Part I crimes decreased by 30% in Santa Maria during the first four months of 2024 compared to the same time period in 2023. Part I crimes include homicide, robbery, motor vehicle theft, arson and more.

Your News Channel is speaking with Police Chief Mark Schneider and city residents on Thursday for more on this report.

Christina Rodriguez will bring you a live update starting at 4:00 p.m. on Your News Channel.

SANTA MARIA

