The California Coastal Commission discusses plan of over 120 Vandenberg Space Force Base launches by 2026

VANDENBERG, Calif. – The California Coastal Commission (CCC) discussed Vandenberg Space Force Base plan to launch over 120 launches by 2026 during Friday's virtual meeting.

This is triple the amount of launches since 2023. CCC discussed marine and environmental concerns for surrounding communities.

Vandenberg's primary mission is to secure the nation's interests in, from and to space. Launches may also cause concern for residents, schools and local businesses.

