Santa Maria awarded $120,000 for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The city of Santa Maria was awarded $120,000 for a bicycle and pedestrian safety program.

The grant comes in at a perfect time in honor of National Bicycle Safety Month.

The grant will support educational programs for bicycle safety rules. There will also be helmet distributions and education.

Pop-up events will happen to promote visibility for bicyclists. The program grant will run until September of this year to further the education of biking safety.