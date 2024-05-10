Skip to Content
Santa Maria awarded $120,000 for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

today at 11:16 am
Published 11:39 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The city of Santa Maria was awarded $120,000 for a bicycle and pedestrian safety program.

The grant comes in at a perfect time in honor of National Bicycle Safety Month.

The grant will support educational programs for bicycle safety rules. There will also be helmet distributions and education.

Pop-up events will happen to promote visibility for bicyclists. The program grant will run until September of this year to further the education of biking safety.

Christina Rodriguez

