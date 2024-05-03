Santa Maria Civic Theatre opens ‘The Prom’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Civic Theatre is wrapping up its 65th season with "The Prom."

It's a comedy and musical about inclusion and love.

"It's a story that needs to be told, really. And I don't think these stories are told enough," said actor, Andrea Hillbrant.

Shows run on weekends through May 19.

"It embodies the community spirit and it does bring professional players to the community. And so it's a great combination. Santa Maria Civic and The Prom bring that in a double reflection of each other," said actor, Jason Sumabat.

