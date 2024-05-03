Skip to Content
Santa Maria Civic Theatre opens ‘The Prom’

Jarrod Zinn / KEYT
Published 11:42 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Civic Theatre is wrapping up its 65th season with "The Prom."

It's a comedy and musical about inclusion and love.

"It's a story that needs to be told, really. And I don't think these stories are told enough," said actor, Andrea Hillbrant.

Shows run on weekends through May 19.

"It embodies the community spirit and it does bring professional players to the community. And so it's a great combination. Santa Maria Civic and The Prom bring that in a double reflection of each other," said actor, Jason Sumabat.

For show times and tickets, click here.

