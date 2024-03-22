Rancho Guadalupe Dunes reopen after 2023 flooding

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Santa Barbara County will hold a ribbon ceremony celebrating the reopening of Rancho Guadalupe Dunes after flooding in 2023 caused major damage to the roads.

Community Service Departments and the Santa Barbara County Public works is inviting the public to revisit the park, and enjoy a favorite tourist stop in Guadalupe.

Unfortunately, visitors were unable to enjoy the park since the Santa Maria River breached during the January 2023 storms.

Due to the location of the road in a sensitive area for wildlife habitat, damages needed assessment and rebuilding needed permits and coordination from federal, state and local agencies.

With a partnered effort from all three agencies, FEMA funded the project to reopen the park within a year.

The Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the 6000 block of W. Main St.

Speakers for the event include Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, Deputy Public Works Director Chris Sneddon, and Community Services Director Jesus Armas.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. today.