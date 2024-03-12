City of Santa Maria announces temporary closure of Paul Nelson Aquatic Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The city's Paul Nelson Aquatic Center will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, March 19 to Sunday, March 24 to ensure a more energy-efficient pool.

These fixes are part of the city's Recreation and Parks Department's commitment to provide quality facilities for the community.

The new operating system will include energy savings, more efficient pool operations, better water quality and enhanced water circulation.

Residents are encouraged to seek other pools such as Abel Maldonado Community Youth-Fitness Center while these repairs are being addressed.

Adults can access this alternative option from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Any questions concerning the upcoming closure may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department office at 805-925-0951.