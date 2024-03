ORCUTT, Calif.- Orcutt families are still recovering from the Union Valley Parkway Sinkhole.

Union Valley Parkway was damaged during last year's January rainstorm that hit the Central Coast.

Homes on Hibiscus Court were badly damaged due to the rain that hit the neighborhood.

The storm also damaged the Northside of Union Valley Parkway and left the entire roadway closed to traffic which has remained blocked for weeks.