Pavement repair set to close various portions of Blosser Road for weeks

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Drivers are advised that temporary delays will occur for several weeks on Blosser Road starting March 12 due to a city-wide repair project.

The reconstruction will begin on Blosser Road, starting at Donovan Road and continuing south until the end of May.

These following streets segments will be impacted by the upcoming project.

Blosser Road from W. Donovan Road to W. Main Street

Blosser Road from W. Main St. to W. Cook St.

Blosser Road from W. Cook St. to W. Stowell Rd.

Blosser Road from W. Stowell Rd. to La Brea Ave.

Blosser Road from La Brea Ave to W. Battles Rd.

Blosser Road from W. Battles Rd. to Carmen Ln.

Blosser Road from Carmen Ln. to Betteravia Rd.

Drivers are recommended to use alternate routes from the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the duration of this time period.

Old and failed paving will be removed and replaced, existing traffic striping will be removed, edges of existing pavement will be grounded and new asphalt and traffic striping will be placed.

Construction notices will be posted to residents and businesses who are impacted by these repairs informing them with dates when parking and street access will be prohibited.

The city thanks drivers for their patience as city staff recommends all drivers both obey construction signs and reduce their speeds in the construction area.

Any questions regarding the project may be directed to the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at 805-925-0951 ext. 225.