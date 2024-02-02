The City of Santa Maria and Guadalupe prepping for incoming storm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria and Guadalupe are preparing for a significant storm hitting the Central Coast on Sunday.

Last winter Guadalupe homes and residents were impacted by the California floodwaters. This year, Guadalupe is staying proactive and working with County officials.

City officials recommend people to prepare for the storm with essentials such as sandbags, candles, food and water.

They also recommend to avoid unnecessary travel, specifically in areas that is prone to flooding such as Black Road and Division Street.

Santa Maria has five locations where people can fill up to 25 sandbags. People need to bring their own sandbags and shovels.

Sandbags need to be picked up or bought seperately. It is recommended bags are only filled halfway to ensure sand does not spill.

For sandbags in Guadalupe, people can visit the Fire Department.

Sand available:

Suey Crossing. (At all times)

2000 Block of Western in cul-de-sac (At all times)

City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress. (8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Monday – Friday, except holidays)

On West Carmen Lane just West of Depot Street (At all times)

On San Ysidro Street West of Miller Street (At all times)

Sandbags: