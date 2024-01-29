Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

The League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley changes organization name

KEYT
By
today at 11:22 am
Published 12:02 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The organization formerly known as The League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley changed its name to The League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County.

Organizers said they changed the name to better reflect the scope of its geographical coverage area.

The League of Women Voters is an organization that works with protecting and expanding voting rights.

The organization works with communities in Guadalupe, Lompoc, Buellton and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
SANTA MARIA
The League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content