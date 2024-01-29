The League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley changes organization name

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The organization formerly known as The League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley changed its name to The League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County.

Organizers said they changed the name to better reflect the scope of its geographical coverage area.

The League of Women Voters is an organization that works with protecting and expanding voting rights.

The organization works with communities in Guadalupe, Lompoc, Buellton and the Santa Ynez Valley.