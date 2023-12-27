GoFundMe, benefit concert set up for Santa Barbara man diagnosed with prostate cancer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A GoFundMe and a benefit concert is taking place for a local drummer diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

Sarah Sheppard has organized the GoFundMe for her stepfather, Lasse Bertelsen, known as LB.

The Molly Ringwald Project drummer was diagnosed with cancer back in 2019 is in hospice.

He is said to be watching the tribute from via Facebook.

This month Lasse was moved from palliative care at home, to the Serenity House in Santa Barbara.

A benefit concert was set up for Lasse by The Molly Ringwald Project.

It started at 7:00 p.m. at the Lost Chord Guitars venue in Solvang.

Courtesy: Lost Chord Guitars / Instagram

To donate to the Bertelsen family, click here.