Santa Maria Police add extra enforcement to prevent drunk driving during holiday season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police officers are cracking down on drinking and driving this holiday season.

Santa Maria Police said Christmas weekend was fairly slow and everyone in the city seemed to have a great holiday weekend.

Traffic Officer Barton said if anyone is going out, enjoy the festivities, but if someone is going to drink make sure they have a designated driver.

For New Years, Santa Maria Police will have extra enforcement.

SMPD said officers will be making sure drivers are paying attention to all traffic laws, making sure drivers are observing the traffic lights just because they have a green light doesn't always mean that the people around them are paying attention.