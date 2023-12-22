Businesses in Santa Maria partner to gift 100 local foster care kids

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Businesses in Santa Maria collaborated to gift over 100 foster care youth personalized gifts for Christmas Day.

Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County, Your People's Choice and Pierce Chiropractic came together to learn about foster youth in the community, their needs and wants for Christmas.

Many times, foster care youth don't have the opportunity to ask for what they really want wish for Christmas. They often receive necessities and donations but they are rarely personalized.

Each business chose children to learn about and personalize their gift to make their holiday season special.

Children's Resource and Referral has worked for weeks to get all of the gifts ready and sent out so each child has their gifts under the tree by Christmas Day.

