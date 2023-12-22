Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Businesses in Santa Maria partner to gift 100 local foster care kids

Christina Rodriguez
By
New
today at 10:52 am
Published 11:56 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Businesses in Santa Maria collaborated to gift over 100 foster care youth personalized gifts for Christmas Day.

Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County, Your People's Choice and Pierce Chiropractic came together to learn about foster youth in the community, their needs and wants for Christmas.

Many times, foster care youth don't have the opportunity to ask for what they really want wish for Christmas. They often receive necessities and donations but they are rarely personalized.

Each business chose children to learn about and personalize their gift to make their holiday season special.

Children's Resource and Referral has worked for weeks to get all of the gifts ready and sent out so each child has their gifts under the tree by Christmas Day.

For more on this story, stay tuned on Your News Channel Live at 4:30 and 6 p.m. today.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
foster care
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content