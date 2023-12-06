Santa Maria announces winners of Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria announced the winners of the Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights decorating contest.

Santa Maria announced the winners in the following press release:

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission recently hosted the 25th Annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights Holiday Decoration Contest. The Decoration Contest continues to encourage friendly competition to beautify local neighborhoods, businesses, and community during the holidays.

A map (page 2), video on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/FTX0EWgoLoY, and social media post, showcase award recipients for the community to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Winners will also be featured on our Holiday Trolley Tours from December 14-16 and 21-23 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase on Active.com for $15 per person. This year’s winners are as follows:

Best Decorated New Entry: Village Townhomes, 1004 W. Cook Street

Village Townhomes, 1004 W. Cook Street Ranch House Holiday : Hino Josa Family, 405 W. Cook Street

: Hino Josa Family, 405 W. Cook Street Hometown Holiday : Castillo Family, 125 W. McElhaney Ave

: Castillo Family, 125 W. McElhaney Ave Spectacular Light Show : Nanalis Family, 314 W. Harding Ave

: Nanalis Family, 314 W. Harding Ave Hall of Fame : Bernard Family, 228 S. Linda Drive Harvel Family, 1517 S. Syracuse Lane Gonzalez Family, 1028 W. Cypress Street Jose Family, 225 S. Oakley Ave

: Honorable Mentions Kosmala Family, 801 S. Miller Street Mariscal Family, 2442 Wailea Court



Thanks to all the community members for the support and enthusiasm put forth in this year’s contest. Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.